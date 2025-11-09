Nuance Investments LLC Boosts Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. $MRTN

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,745,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,486 shares during the quarter. Marten Transport comprises approximately 5.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 7.05% of Marten Transport worth $74,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 27.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,135,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 10.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Marten Transport Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $806.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 2.14%.The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

