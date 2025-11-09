Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Decreases Stake in Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,531,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,251,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,042,000 after acquiring an additional 173,203 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,032,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,489 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,020,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,297,000 after acquiring an additional 137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,189,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 683,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Veritas cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

TECK opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

