Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF Holdings Cut by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 7.4% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC owned about 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,990,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,374,000 after buying an additional 578,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,808,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,723,000 after acquiring an additional 819,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,126,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,972,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 798,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

