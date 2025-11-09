Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Raises Holdings in Navios Maritime Partners LP $NMM

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Navios Maritime Partners accounts for approximately 1.6% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 9.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 78,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.53. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The shipping company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.41. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $327.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners LP will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.99%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

