Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Bought by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises 0.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 180,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 124,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

A stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day moving average is $122.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

