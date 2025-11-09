IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,909 shares during the quarter. IDEX makes up 1.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of IDEX worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 58.8% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 76,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $168.03 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.38.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

