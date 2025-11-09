Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Invests $192,000 in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,412,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206,495 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,259,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,355 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,810,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,343,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 513.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,576,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 1,319,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 257.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $727.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

