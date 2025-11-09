Nuance Investments LLC Takes Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waters by 118.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Waters by 533.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $371.97 on Friday. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.08.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild Redb raised Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.57.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

