Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC is Nuance Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,006 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up 4.6% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.66% of Henry Schein worth $59,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Henry Schein by 30.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,156,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,475,000 after buying an additional 272,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 69.6% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 201,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 82,779 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $79.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

