Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Sold by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after buying an additional 2,986,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $95,076,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $68,317,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,354,000 after acquiring an additional 806,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,312,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,002,000 after acquiring an additional 483,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.19.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

