Nuance Investments LLC Has $27.64 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 213,781 shares during the quarter. Rogers makes up 2.2% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 2.23% of Rogers worth $27,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rogers by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 6,118.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth $203,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rogers

In other news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $66,549.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,151.94. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Price Performance

ROG stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71. Rogers Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $112.14.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. Rogers has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

