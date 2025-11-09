Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUHP. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,984,000 after buying an additional 106,406 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 96,619 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,223,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,851 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

