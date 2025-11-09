Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Citigroup by 109.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 649,807 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

