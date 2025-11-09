Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

