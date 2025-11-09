Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,638,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,373,000 after acquiring an additional 205,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

