Reik & CO. LLC Sells 17,590 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,411 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,590 shares during the period. Shell makes up approximately 0.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 46.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Shell by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $68.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Shell from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.61.

Shell Profile



Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

