Reik & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Reik & CO. LLC cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 8.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $34,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,360.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,575,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,254 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,406,000 after purchasing an additional 920,618 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,779,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,795,000 after purchasing an additional 865,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $55,643,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $47,056,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,251,745.32. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

