Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,807,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,789 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,190,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,067,000 after purchasing an additional 474,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,794,000 after buying an additional 2,583,456 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,362,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after buying an additional 106,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,768,000 after buying an additional 183,347 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $75.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

