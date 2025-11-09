Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 7,256 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 404.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,671,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,618,000 after buying an additional 1,441,690 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,772,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,468,000 after buying an additional 2,393,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 99,523 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

DFSV opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

