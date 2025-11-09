Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Price

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $87.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of VAC opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

