Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,190 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,976,000 after buying an additional 1,791,588 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 11.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 13,042,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after buying an additional 1,295,710 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,862,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,607,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,639,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Confluent by 13.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,510,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,173,000 after acquiring an additional 654,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $3,994,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,743.84. This trade represents a 33.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $258,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 397,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,758,838.45. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 839,540 shares of company stock worth $15,912,656 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $22.68 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

