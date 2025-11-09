Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 42.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,654,000 after buying an additional 254,348 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 525,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,102,000 after acquiring an additional 282,785 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,431,000 after acquiring an additional 167,047 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,249,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 312,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.57, for a total transaction of $240,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,150.96. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,070 shares of company stock worth $1,703,472. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $126.42 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.