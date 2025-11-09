Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $126.84 and last traded at $126.9080, with a volume of 2475811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.33 and its 200-day moving average is $161.46. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

