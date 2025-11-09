Insider Selling: Ventas (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $19,813.20 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra Cafaro sold 264 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $19,813.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,984,409.75. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 146.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $76.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $344,740,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,796,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,533,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 451.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,627 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

