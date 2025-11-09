Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 5,206 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 23,504.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $139.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.10. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $142.50. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,238,042 shares of company stock valued at $155,252,726 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

