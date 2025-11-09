Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after purchasing an additional 745,671 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 355.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 420,970 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nucor by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,920,000 after purchasing an additional 355,364 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.63.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at $13,364,533.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,333 shares of company stock worth $5,075,189. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

