Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Invests $685,000 in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWV. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $173,493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,284,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,073,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWV. HSBC initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

CoreWeave stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 29,916 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $3,827,453.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 215,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,569,278.84. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 7,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $1,037,418.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 299,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,416,149.28. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,743,427 shares of company stock worth $4,592,624,537.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

