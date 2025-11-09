70,140 Shares in Certara, Inc. $CERT Purchased by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 6,114,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,544,000 after acquiring an additional 443,206 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Certara by 25.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,674,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,554 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 13.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,295,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 515,911 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Certara by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,793,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Certara by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,094,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 922,007 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Certara Price Performance

CERT opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Certara had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Certara has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $559,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,850.68. This represents a 40.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Certara Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Stories

