Absci Corporation $ABSI Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,240 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Absci were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Absci by 32.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth $5,792,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Absci by 30.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,493,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 350,036 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Absci by 32.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,391,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 344,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Absci by 38.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 336,703 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Absci news, Director Menelas N. Pangalos purchased 95,785 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $254,788.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 113,960 shares in the company, valued at $303,133.60. This trade represents a 527.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Bedrick purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer owned 180,428 shares in the company, valued at $487,155.60. This trade represents a 5.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Absci from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Absci from $6.40 to $5.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Absci in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.98.

Absci Stock Performance

Absci stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.11. Absci Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Absci had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 2,737.94%.The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Absci Corporation will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Further Reading

