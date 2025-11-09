Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth during the first quarter worth about $4,114,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Blitzer sold 2,091,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $32,946,621.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on USA Rare Earth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, October 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

USAR stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 0.77.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

