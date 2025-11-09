Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $377,000 Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,339,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 632,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 911,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 523,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $202,026.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 668,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,447.44. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,004.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

