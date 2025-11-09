LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,317 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 2.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,082.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

SDVY opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

