Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,560 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAN. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $1,927,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 7.61%.The business had revenue of $754.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan purchased 276,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,205,874.56. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

