Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

Koppers Trading Down 3.9%

KOP stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. Koppers has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $527.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.04). Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $485.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Koppers from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOP

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 18.2% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 231.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 31,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.