LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases 2,451 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,126,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,854,000 after purchasing an additional 218,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,831,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,357,000 after purchasing an additional 82,835 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,782,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,853,000 after purchasing an additional 248,584 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,518,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,118,000 after buying an additional 242,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after buying an additional 292,648 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.22 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3705 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

