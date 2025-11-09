Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Announces Earnings Results

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Chiba Bank had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 20.18%.The firm had revenue of $709.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.05 million.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CHBAY opened at $47.00 on Friday. Chiba Bank has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.25.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance.

