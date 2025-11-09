Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Announces Earnings Results

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Chiba Bank had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 20.18%.The firm had revenue of $709.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.05 million.
Chiba Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CHBAY opened at $47.00 on Friday. Chiba Bank has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.25.
About Chiba Bank
