Midwest Trust Co Invests $36.38 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 64,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,377,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $592.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.11.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
