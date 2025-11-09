LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Takes $143,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

