Midwest Trust Co Buys Shares of 473,384 RTX Corporation $RTX

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 473,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,124,000. RTX accounts for 1.0% of Midwest Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

NYSE:RTX opened at $177.01 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.37.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

