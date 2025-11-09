KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $13.64 on Friday. NerdWallet has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. NerdWallet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NerdWallet has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NerdWallet will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other NerdWallet news, CAO Nicholas Tatum sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $45,966.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 68,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,895.20. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

