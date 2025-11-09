Midwest Trust Co Buys Shares of 112,866 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

