Midwest Trust Co Invests $17.91 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 129,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,911,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563,421 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,861,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,855,000 after buying an additional 323,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,497,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,472,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,980,000 after buying an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,990,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,081,000 after acquiring an additional 61,149 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $139.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average of $137.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

