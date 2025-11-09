QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $200.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $170.89 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.02. The company has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 163,169 shares of company stock worth $26,978,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 27.1% in the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 264,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $47,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,480 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

