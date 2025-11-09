Citizens Jmp Has Lowered Expectations for Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Stock Price

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading decreased their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

GHI stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.61 million, a PE ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 0.55. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.29 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the first quarter valued at about $1,272,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,417 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 14,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 340,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

