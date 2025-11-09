Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OMDA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W raised Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Omada Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omada Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Omada Health Stock Down 7.1%

NASDAQ OMDA opened at $20.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70. Omada Health has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.40.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omada Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMDA. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Omada Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,161,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omada Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,402,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,948,000. Sanofi bought a new stake in Omada Health during the second quarter worth $9,606,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,150,000.

About Omada Health

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

