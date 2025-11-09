Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 146,158 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 146,158 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up 2.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Restaurant Brands International worth $31,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:QSR opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

