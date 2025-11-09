Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Cencora worth $101,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cencora by 1,475.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $360.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.44. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $223.92 and a one year high of $364.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.50.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

