Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.