Monaco Asset Management SAM Takes Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after buying an additional 2,098,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,518,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,577,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,987,000 after acquiring an additional 316,460 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 354,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.04.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.9%

Devon Energy stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

