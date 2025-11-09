Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 226,528 Shares of TELUS Corporation $TU

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,274,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 226,528 shares during the period. TELUS comprises approximately 3.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of TELUS worth $52,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,185,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,585,000 after buying an additional 384,510 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in TELUS by 9.2% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 22,899,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $328,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,521 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,553,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,146,000 after acquiring an additional 831,282 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in TELUS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,270,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,606,000 after purchasing an additional 192,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,836,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:TU opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TELUS Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4184 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

